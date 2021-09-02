The work will see the construction of a two-platform station on the East Coast mainline, with 70 car parking spaces and a new access road to the station. The station itself will be fully accessible with lifts and a footbridge connecting both platforms.

Work until now has seen the embankments widened, significant progress on construction of the new platforms, signalling alterations, piling to support the installation of new overhead line equipment and work has started on the new access road.

The team onsite are currently excavating lift shafts on both platforms and work has started on piling for the footbridge foundations as well as ongoing work to create the platforms.

John Lamont MP, right, meets the Reston station team.

The next phase of activity will focus on the footbridge and lifts as well as construction of the access road and car park.

Completion of the station will see trains call at the Borders village for the first time in more than half a century.

It could also open up the possibility of a local rail service between Berwick and Edinburgh.

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, said: “I have been keeping up to date with the work at Reston station but it was good to have the opportunity to go on-site, meet the team and see first-hand the work that has been happening on the project since March.

New overhead gantries at Reston.

“Providing easy local access to the east coast mainline services will make this area more attractive for inward investment and housing growth, which will both support local communities and the economy.

“This station will create new social and economic opportunities for people in Berwickshire which will deliver significant benefits to our local community.”

Lisa McKenna, Network Rail project manager for the Reston station development said: “The new station will improve social and economic opportunities for people in Reston and the surrounding communities and we will work hard to deliver the new facility for the area as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate that given the scale of the work, it is not without some disruption for the village, but It is an exciting development that has the potential to transform life for local people and the communities it will serve.”

A crane lifting concrete platform sections into position.