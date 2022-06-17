The vehicles set off from Stannington Services around 3.30pm and have been making their way south to Wetherby in North Yorkshire.

The convoy has been travelling at 30mph in the inside lane, causing significant delays for other drivers on Friday teatime.

After meeting up with other protesters at Wetherby Services, the convoy will make the return journey back to the North East.

Motorists pass Seaton Burn on slow moving fuel protest through the North East.

Around 2,000 vehicles, including haulage operators, were expected to take part.

The event has been organised by Jay Garside, from Newcastle, the founder of car enthusiast group, Summer Madness.

The aim is to highlight the costs of fuel and call on the Government to act.

Unleaded petrol averages £1.87.5 per litre across the UK, with diesel at £1.94.2.

Protest organiser Jay Garside of car enthusiast group Summer Madness.