Fuel price protesters take to A1 in Northumberland, Tyneside and County Durham

A convoy of fuel price protesters is causing rush hour traffic congestion on the A1 in the North East.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 5:47 pm

The vehicles set off from Stannington Services around 3.30pm and have been making their way south to Wetherby in North Yorkshire.

The convoy has been travelling at 30mph in the inside lane, causing significant delays for other drivers on Friday teatime.

After meeting up with other protesters at Wetherby Services, the convoy will make the return journey back to the North East.

Motorists pass Seaton Burn on slow moving fuel protest through the North East.

Around 2,000 vehicles, including haulage operators, were expected to take part.

The event has been organised by Jay Garside, from Newcastle, the founder of car enthusiast group, Summer Madness.

The aim is to highlight the costs of fuel and call on the Government to act.

Unleaded petrol averages £1.87.5 per litre across the UK, with diesel at £1.94.2.

Protest organiser Jay Garside of car enthusiast group Summer Madness.

Price rises mean the cost of filling a 55-litre family car has now passed the £100 mark.

Northumberland drivers facing £242 fuel bill
