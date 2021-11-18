Fresh repairs planned after Northumberland road hit by new cracking problems

Cracking on the B6344 near Rothbury.

A recent monitoring inspection of the B6344 has shown that the historic landslip at Todstead has moved further - leading to cracking in the road surface.

To keep the road open and safe, it will be necessary to temporarily install traffic lights while one lane is closed – ahead of repairs taking place.

The repairs are planned to start on November 25 and will take two days to complete.

During this time 100 metres of the B6344 west of the Anglers Arms junction will be closed to all traffic to enable the repairs to be done safely.

A temporary diversion will be in place from 7.30am on November 25 via the A697 and the C188 to Pauperhaugh which is expected to last until 5pm on November 26. After the works the traffic lights will be removed and the road reopened.

The historic problem on the B6344 at Todstead arises from the complex combination of the underlying geology of the valley, the weak soils, water pressure within the underlying ground and erosion by the River Coquet.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, explained: “While we are working on a long-term solution we’ve been monitoring the road surface closely and unfortunately there has been some movement.

“We're working to keep the closure to a minimum and I want to thank people in advance for their patience while we carry out this vital temporary repair work.”

