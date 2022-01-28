Free parking extended at Metro park and ride sites

Free parking is to continue at four Metro park and ride sites for another couple of months.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, has extended the offer through to March 31 as it looks to continue building back customer numbers hit by the pandemic.

Metro footfall is now 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, and with more people heading back to work after the government withdrew its Plan B Covid measures last week, Nexus is giving people more time to take advantage of the offer.

The park and ride sites are: Four Lane Ends, Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot and Stadium of Light.

Customer services director Huw Lewis said: “We hope our free parking offer will encourage people to return to Metro as they return to work in offices in the coming weeks.

“It makes sense to extend our offer as more people start heading back to offices and other places of work after the government ended its Plan B Covid measures in England.

“Park and ride takes all the hassle out of the daily journey to work. It helps to cut congestion, lower emissions and improve air quality, which is vital for the fight against climate change.”