Ticket machines will be temporarily suspended on weekends in December where free parking applies.

Weekend parking is free once again this year in North Tyneside town centres throughout December, as a Christmas gesture to shoppers and businesses

On-street parking is already free on Sundays in North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay town centres, with the Council extending this to Saturdays throughout December. In addition, free on-street parking on Front Street, Tynemouth, will be in place on Saturdays and Sundays.

That’s on top of the hundreds of free spaces already available in some North Tyneside Council-managed town centre car parks and Priors Haven car park, Tynemouth.

The scheme aims to support North Tyneside businesses and encourage people to shop local this Christmas.

North Tyneside’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Carl Johnson, said: “At this time of years people are dashing about, picking up gifts, meeting friends for food and drink, and enjoying the fantastic programme of Christmas events in North Tyneside.

“We want to make it easier for people to spend their money here in North Tyneside, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback in previous years about how free parking helps.

“We hope everyone has a wonderful festive season, that our local businesses are busy, and that people enjoy the wonderful shops, hospitality and Christmas lights displays that North Tyneside’s town centres have to offer.”

Ticket machines and mobile phone parking payments will be temporarily suspended on weekends throughout December in the chosen locations.