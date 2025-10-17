Four people taken to hospital after serious collision on the A1 in north Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 17th Oct 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 13:38 BST
Four people were taken to hospital after a serious collision which closed a section of the A1 in north Northumberland.

The two vehicle crash happened around 10am today (Friday) on a northbound section of single carriageway near Charlton Hall.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.02am on Friday 17 October to reports of a road traffic incident on the A1 northbound near Charlton Hall in Alnwick.

"We dispatched four ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. Four patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) for further treatment.”

The road is closed between South Charlton and Belford and is not expected to reopen until mid-afternoon.

