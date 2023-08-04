News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Footage by Northern gives first glimpse of new Northumberland Line

New train dashcam footage gives a glimpse into what the new Northumberland Line will look like on completion.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST
The Bedlington South crossing on the new Northumberland Line.The Bedlington South crossing on the new Northumberland Line.
The Bedlington South crossing on the new Northumberland Line.

The scheme was proposed by Northumberland County Council, and now train operator Northern has released footage from the front of a class 158 train as it travelled along the new route set to open in 2024.

The video shows the construction sites of the new stations at Northumberland Park, Seaton Delaval, Newsham, Blyth Bebside and Bedlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon completion, an upgraded 18 miles of track will provide local communities with enhanced connectivity from Newcastle to Ashington.

Most Popular

The project, funded by the government’s Restoring Your Railway Fund, made restoring lost services connections to communities possible.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “Bringing new rail services to the North East as part of the Northumberland Line is really exciting and we’re honoured to be able to connect all the communities based along the route.

“Northern will be operating all passenger services and we are already developing plans to provide a timetable that will help local communities and deliver this positive impact for the region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning permission was also recently granted to create a new facility close to Ashington station for Northern's conductors who will be working along the route. The Northern building will be just off the southern end of the station platform.

Meanwhile, construction is already well underway at Ashington station and platform, which will be the northernmost point on the line.

Northern is also set to recruit a team of conductors for the new service later this year.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilAshington