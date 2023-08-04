The Bedlington South crossing on the new Northumberland Line.

The scheme was proposed by Northumberland County Council, and now train operator Northern has released footage from the front of a class 158 train as it travelled along the new route set to open in 2024.

The video shows the construction sites of the new stations at Northumberland Park, Seaton Delaval, Newsham, Blyth Bebside and Bedlington.

Upon completion, an upgraded 18 miles of track will provide local communities with enhanced connectivity from Newcastle to Ashington.

The project, funded by the government’s Restoring Your Railway Fund, made restoring lost services connections to communities possible.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “Bringing new rail services to the North East as part of the Northumberland Line is really exciting and we’re honoured to be able to connect all the communities based along the route.

“Northern will be operating all passenger services and we are already developing plans to provide a timetable that will help local communities and deliver this positive impact for the region.”

Planning permission was also recently granted to create a new facility close to Ashington station for Northern's conductors who will be working along the route. The Northern building will be just off the southern end of the station platform.

Meanwhile, construction is already well underway at Ashington station and platform, which will be the northernmost point on the line.