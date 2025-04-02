FOI request reveals value of parking permit revenue to Northumberland County Council
Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by used car retailer, cinch, showed that residential parking permit numbers in Northumberland have increased by 7% over the past five years, rising from 2,735 in 2020 to 2,935 in 2024.
The data also shows that Northumberland County Council has collected £386,964 in parking permit revenue since 2020. In 2024, it collected £89,310.
Residents currently pay £30 annually for permits.
Sam Sheehan, cinch motoring editor, commented: “Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.
“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.
"Multi-car households are often the most affected. Additional permits can be as much as four times more expensive than a first permit in some areas.”
