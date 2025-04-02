FOI request reveals value of parking permit revenue to Northumberland County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New data reveals that Northumberland parking permit revenue was nearly £90,000 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by used car retailer, cinch, showed that residential parking permit numbers in Northumberland have increased by 7% over the past five years, rising from 2,735 in 2020 to 2,935 in 2024.

The data also shows that Northumberland County Council has collected £386,964 in parking permit revenue since 2020. In 2024, it collected £89,310.

Residents currently pay £30 annually for permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car park in Alnwick, Northumberland.

Sam Sheehan, cinch motoring editor, commented: “Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.

“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.

"Multi-car households are often the most affected. Additional permits can be as much as four times more expensive than a first permit in some areas.”