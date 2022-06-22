Tragically a male pedestrian aged in his 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene and Nothumbria Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Following initial investigations, the Police have now confirmed the road has been reopened in both directions

The incident took place in the “early hours of this morning” (June 22) between the A193 Bebside and A1147/B1331 Bedlington junctions.

The A189 has been closed near Blyth due to a collision.

An initial statement from Northumbria Police said: “We are currently responding to a collision on the A189 Spine Road near Blyth. The road is currently closed in both directions. Northbound closure is off at Bebside and Southbound is off at Bedlington Station. It's expected to be in place throughout the morning