A motoring expert has offered advice on how to avoid getting stuck in traffic on the A1 in Northumberland over the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The August Bank Holiday marks one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with over 14.4 million cars expected to take to the roads throughout the weekend.

Traffic is anticipated to be especially heavy in popular tourist destinations, where navigating touring caravans and congested roads can create stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Northumberland, congestion has been a particular problem between Morpeth and Felton with council leader Glen Sanderson among those raising concerns that some drivers are using minor roads through villages as rat runs.

The A1 near Rock in Northumberland.

To help with travellers looking to escape the bank holiday traffic this weekend, Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, has shared this advice on avoiding the traffic at the UK's biggest traffic hotspots.

On the A1 in Northumberland, he says: “Tourism in Northumberland is growing, with over 10.5 million visitors in the last year.

"However, people don’t just visit Northumberland; the county is a major north-south travel route, which is key to connecting London to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road has also been subject to ongoing maintenance and resurfacing projects, which have led to lane closures and traffic signals.

“The A696 and A68 for north-south travel is the easiest way to avoid any congested areas of the A1, particularly during peak tourist season.”

To avoid the stress of congested roads, drivers are advised to plan journeys outside of peak travel times and stay informed of any roadworks.