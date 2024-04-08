Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on the Berwick bypass near the B6461 junction for Paxton.

Fortunately, no-one was seriously injured.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 12.50pm today (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 close to the B6461 junction near Berwick-upon-Tweed.

"Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.”