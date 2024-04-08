Emergency services attend two-vehicle collision on the A1 near Berwick
Emergency services were called after a two-vehicle collision on the A1 near Berwick earlier.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on the Berwick bypass near the B6461 junction for Paxton.
Fortunately, no-one was seriously injured.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 12.50pm today (Monday), we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 close to the B6461 junction near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
"Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.”
The collision caused severe delays but the road has now reopened.