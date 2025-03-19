Emergency services attend collision on A19 near Cramlington after report of tyre on carriageway
A section of the A19 is closed after a tyre on the carriageway caused a two-vehicle collision.
The road is closed northbound between the A1056 at Killingworth and the A189 Moor Farm Roundabout near Cramlington.
This is following a collision that is being attended by Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and North East Ambulance Service.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.10pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a collision on the A19 northbound in Cramlington.
“It was reported that a tyre which was on the carriageway had caused two vehicles to collide.
“Emergency services are in attendance and both lanes of the northbound carriageway are currently closed.”
