A section of the A19 is closed after a tyre on the carriageway caused a two-vehicle collision.

The road is closed northbound between the A1056 at Killingworth and the A189 Moor Farm Roundabout near Cramlington.

This is following a collision that is being attended by Northumbria Police, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service and North East Ambulance Service.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 1.10pm today (Wednesday), we received a report of a collision on the A19 northbound in Cramlington.

“It was reported that a tyre which was on the carriageway had caused two vehicles to collide.

“Emergency services are in attendance and both lanes of the northbound carriageway are currently closed.”