National Highways is carrying out resurfacing on the Moor Farm roundabout, near Cramlington, along with vegetation clearance work and litter clearing.

The work will begin on Monday, February 27 with the aim of completion in by the following week.

Adam Smith, National Highways project manager, said: “It is important that we continue to maintain the strategic road network, to maintain road users safety and make journeys more reliable.

The Moor Farm roundabout near Cramlington.

“To minimise disruption, we’re carrying out the majority of the work during overnight closures. During the overnight closures local diversions will be in place.

“This work cannot be carried out in adverse weather conditions, and we may need to work additional nights to compensate for this.

“We are mindful that this work may cause some delay and disruption. We’ve worked to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can. However, where possible, customers should plan for minor delays.