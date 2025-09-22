Drivers warned of 13 sets of roadworks planned on the A1 in Northumberland

Drivers have been advised of a series of scheduled road closures in Northumberland.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Duddo to East Ord, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A69, from 9am September 15 to 4pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 eastbound, Ovington to Whittle Dene - Lane closures for road restraint barrier and Bridge works.

Scheduled roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from 8pm June 8 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Oxford to Scremerston, traffic signals with convoy for resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8am September 8 to 6pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route and signs for local authority works off network.

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 9am September 22 to 4pm September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Thornbrough to Nafferton, one lane closed eastbound and westbound to allow routine maintenance.

• A69, from 9am September 22 to 4pm October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Horsley - Lane closures to carry out road restraint barrier replacement works.

• A69, from 9am to 1pm on September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 westbound, Mowden Hall, Lane closures for road restraint barrier removal.

• A19, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound, Moor Farm Roundabout, lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston Roundabout, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton Burn to Clifton, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A19, from 8pm September 24 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 southbound, Seaton Burn to Dudley Lane, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners House, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 2025 to 6am January 24 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners House, carriageway and lane closures with layby closures for carriageway renewal.

• A19, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 eastbound, A19 Seaton Burn Roundabout, lane closure for LA works.

• A69, from 7am September 29 to 4.30pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Howdene Burn to Hassock Bog - Lane closures for Bridge maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Tritlington, traffic signals and convoy for resurfacing works.

• A1, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington Interchange, exit and entry slip road closures with lane closures for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm October 1 to 6am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Mousen Cottages to B1342, traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A1, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Brownieside to Ellingham, Lane two closure with central reserve crossing point closed off for sign erection works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick to Denwick, Lane closure for sign erection works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.