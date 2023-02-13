Drivers warned of 10 places in Northumberland where roadworks are being carried out

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9.30am February 1 to 4pm February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, East ord to Highfields traffic signals for drainage.

Latest roadworks in Northumberland.

• A1, from midnight, January 6 2020 to 6am May 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Berwick upon Tweed, 24hr diversion route for local authority works off network.

• A1, from 8pm January 23 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Fenham Hill to West Mains Convoy working for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A69, from 9am to 4pm on February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Haltwhistle Viaduct - two-way traffic signals to conduct bridge deck joint survey safely.

• A69, from 9am February 13 to 4pm February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Hexham Bypass, one lane closed in each direction for street light replacement.

• A19, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A19 northbound and southbound, Moor Farm to Killingworth lane closures For Sign Replacement.

• A1, from 8pm February 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Seaton burn to Blagdon, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A69, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 Elrington junction, near Haydon Bridge - traffic signals to carry out White lining at side road junction.

• A1, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston roundabout three-way traffic signals for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston to Highfields, traffic signals for inspection/survey works.

