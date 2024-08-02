Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time to catch flights at Newcastle International Airport during resurfacing work on the A696.

National Highways is set to carry out a major resurfacing project on the A696, affecting both westbound and eastbound lanes, including the roundabouts at Kenton Bar and Prestwick.

The work will begin on Monday, August 19, and is expected to continue until November, weather permitting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To ensure the safety of all road users, the resurfacing will be carried out from Sunday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am. During these hours, local signed diversions will be in place, and a 50mph speed limit will be enforced during the day on the A696.

A696/Newcastle Airport roundabout. Picture: Google

National Highways have worked closely with Newcastle International Airport and Newcastle City Council in developing this essential resurfacing scheme. This collaboration ensures that the access is maintained during the work. The resurfacing is essential and must be carried out to keep the road in good condition for all road users.

Phase 1: Kenton Bar East Side

Dates: 19 August 2024 - 27 August 2024

Details: No access from A1 southbound

Phase 2: Kenton Bar West Side

Dates: 29 August 2024 - 3 September 2024

Details: No access to A696; diversions in place

Phase 3: A696 Full Closure

Dates: 4 September 2024 - 16 October 2024

Details: Full closure of eastbound and westbound lanes

Phase 4: Airport Roundabout

Dates: 17 October 2024 - 23 October 2024

Details: Long diversion; allow extra travel time

Access to all businesses will be maintained at all times via the appropriate diversions. Please allow sufficient time for your journeys, especially if you need to catch flights from Newcastle International Airport.

Adam Smith, National Highways project manager, said: “We understand that these works may cause some inconvenience, but this essential resurfacing is crucial for maintaining the safety and efficiency of the A696. By carrying out the work overnight, we aim to minimise disruption and ensure the road is fully operational during the day. We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For detailed information on the diversions and the latest updates on the project, please visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/yorkshire-and-north-east-maintenance-schemes/