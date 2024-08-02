Drivers urged to allow extra time to catch flights at Newcastle International Airport during A696 resurfacing works
National Highways is set to carry out a major resurfacing project on the A696, affecting both westbound and eastbound lanes, including the roundabouts at Kenton Bar and Prestwick.
The work will begin on Monday, August 19, and is expected to continue until November, weather permitting.
To ensure the safety of all road users, the resurfacing will be carried out from Sunday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am. During these hours, local signed diversions will be in place, and a 50mph speed limit will be enforced during the day on the A696.
National Highways have worked closely with Newcastle International Airport and Newcastle City Council in developing this essential resurfacing scheme. This collaboration ensures that the access is maintained during the work. The resurfacing is essential and must be carried out to keep the road in good condition for all road users.
Phase 1: Kenton Bar East Side
Dates: 19 August 2024 - 27 August 2024
Details: No access from A1 southbound
Phase 2: Kenton Bar West Side
Dates: 29 August 2024 - 3 September 2024
Details: No access to A696; diversions in place
Phase 3: A696 Full Closure
Dates: 4 September 2024 - 16 October 2024
Details: Full closure of eastbound and westbound lanes
Phase 4: Airport Roundabout
Dates: 17 October 2024 - 23 October 2024
Details: Long diversion; allow extra travel time
Access to all businesses will be maintained at all times via the appropriate diversions. Please allow sufficient time for your journeys, especially if you need to catch flights from Newcastle International Airport.
Adam Smith, National Highways project manager, said: “We understand that these works may cause some inconvenience, but this essential resurfacing is crucial for maintaining the safety and efficiency of the A696. By carrying out the work overnight, we aim to minimise disruption and ensure the road is fully operational during the day. We appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this period.”
For detailed information on the diversions and the latest updates on the project, please visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/yorkshire-and-north-east/yorkshire-and-north-east-maintenance-schemes/
