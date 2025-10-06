A series of roadworks are scheduled in Northumberland over the coming weeks.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 10.20pm June 7 to 6.10am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stannington to Clifton, diversion route and signs for works off network.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 2025 to 6am January 24 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Clifton to Warreners House, carriageway and lane closures with layby closures for carriageway renewal.

The A1 near Newton on the Moor. Picture: Google

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A69, from 9am October 6 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Horsley - Lane closures to carry out road restraint barrier replacement works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Alnwick to Denwick, Lane closure for sign erection works.

• A1, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Highfields Roundabout, lane closures for electrical works.

• A69, from 9am October 8 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A69 both directions Heddon to Throckley - Lane closures for Safety barrier works.

• A1, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Scremerston to East Ord, Lane closure for sign erection works.

• A1, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Shotton Interchange, lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Beal junction, traffic signals for sign erection works.

• A1, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Morpeth to Clifton, lane closure for horticulture works.

• A1, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Hampeth to Newton-on-the-Moor, Central reserve closure with lane closure for resurfacing works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.