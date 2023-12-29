A level crossing will be closed for ten days as part of the Northumberland Line project.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crossing at Bedlington Station will close from 10pm on Friday, December 29 until 5am on Monday, January 8. The closure will allow workers to carry out a renewal of the level crossing equipment.

During the closure, traffic on Station Road will be diverted via Melrose Terrace, the B131, A1147 and St John’s Road. The 1.5-mile diversion, which will add around four minutes to journey times each way, will be “clearly signposted”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the level crossing, with staff available on either side to help them cross safely. However, buses will be following an alternative route during the closure.

Bedlington Station level crossing will be closed for over a week. (Photo by Google)

According to the council, these changes are as follows:

Service 2

Daytime until 7pm (Monday – Saturday): from Morpeth operates as normal to Bedlington Allgood Terrace, then diverts via Station Road and Melrose and Jubilee Terrace to reach Bedlington Bank Top, then proceeds direct to Bebside Asda by joining the Spine Road at Bedlington Interchange. This service will not serve Stead Lane during the day. Customers are advised to catch service the X21 to connect at Bank Top or Bedlington or walk through to Station Road. Returning from Blyth the service uses the reverse route.

Evenings from 7pm (6.50pm from Blyth and 7.11pm from Morpeth onwards) and all day Sunday will follow a slightly different route as follows: from Morpeth operates as normal to Bedlington Station then via Station Road and Stead Lane again to reach Bebside. Returning from Blyth the service uses the reverse route.

Service X21

Daytime until 7pm (Monday – Saturday): from Ashington will operate as normal to Bedlington Station then via the B1311 to Bank Top and Stead Lane to return to normal route at Bedlington Allgood Terrace. Returning from Newcastle in the reverse route. Services will observe stops along Stead Lane in place of service 2. This service will not serve Station Road during the day. Customers are advised to catch service 2 to connect at Bank Top or Bedlington or walk through to Stead Lane bus stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evenings from 7pm (7.15pm from Newcastle and 7.16pm from Ashington onwards) and all day Sunday: from Ashington operates as normal to Bedlington Station then non-stop to pick up the normal route on the western side of the crossing outside of the Co-Op store. Returning from Newcastle using the reverse route.

Service 1

Operates as normal throughout the closure.

Service 19

Will run from Palace Road to Station Road non stop, via the A1147 and Melrose/Jubilee Terrace.

Bedlington is one of several towns set to benefit from the new Northumberland Line. However, there is currently uncertainty over when the line will open, with the leader of the council saying it is “too early” to say when passengers will be able to take to the rails.