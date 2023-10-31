Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An online portal was launched and in-person events scheduled by Northumberland County Council to get residents’ views on the scheme before further progress is made.

The congestion-cutting project involves creating a dual carriageway between the Three Horseshoes roundabout on the A189 and the A193 roundabout at South Beach and linking Ogle Drive and Chase Farm Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: "This is a critical project to fix current issues and future-proof transport in Blyth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the Blyth Relief Road project might look. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“It is a very welcome and long-awaited project and, along with the Northumberland Line, this will bring a significant positive impact to the community and the economy of Blyth.

“We want local people to be fully involved in the proposal and have the opportunity to have their say on the future of their town, and see how our proposals may affect them.”

Running until December 11, the consultation seeks feedback on designs for 1.3km of 50mph dual carriageway between the A189 and the Portland Wynd estate and the dualling of the A1061 between Portland Wynd and the A193 with a 40mph speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals also feature four junction upgrades, three roundabout upgrades, a 2.7km segregated cycle path, and a new bridge over the railway.

The Chase Farm connection is set to be 30mph and single carriageway, and will connect to Tynedale Drive with a new roundabout.

Several pedestrian, cycle, and equestrian crossings are also proposed along the routes.

The consultation also seeks feedback on the acquisition of third-party agricultural land necessary for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to consultation documents, construction is due to start in early 2025 and be complete 16 months later in spring 2026.

This is pending a successful consultation and then approval of a planning application, which the council hopes to submit in February 2024 and have approved by August 2024, as well as official Department for Transport approval.