Delays on A19 in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside due to a police incident
There are delays for motorists on a section of the A19 covering south east Northumberland and North Tyneside following a police incident.
The incident this afternoon (Tuesday) has now been resolved by Northumbria Police, but it has led to significant delays.
A post on X by National Highways: North-East said: “There are delays of 30 minutes on the A19 northbound between the A191 Holystone and the A189 Annitsford.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.