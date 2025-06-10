Delays on A19 in south east Northumberland and North Tyneside due to a police incident

By Andrew Coulson
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST
A Google Maps image of the affected area.A Google Maps image of the affected area.
There are delays for motorists on a section of the A19 covering south east Northumberland and North Tyneside following a police incident.

The incident this afternoon (Tuesday) has now been resolved by Northumbria Police, but it has led to significant delays.

A post on X by National Highways: North-East said: “There are delays of 30 minutes on the A19 northbound between the A191 Holystone and the A189 Annitsford.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.”

