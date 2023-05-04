The works the A1171 have been ongoing since summer 2022 and could continue for another two months.

Works will now focus on the approaches to the roundabout where the A1171 meets Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The west leg will be closed first for a period of up to six weeks as work on this approach and exit to the roundabout takes place.

Roadworks have been ongoing in Cramlington for months and are set to continue.

Traffic will be diverted via Nelson Drive and Crowhall Lane during this period.

After that work is complete, the west leg will be reopened in both directions and the east leg will be closed for a period of two to three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic will be diverted via Westmorland Way for that time.

The north and south legs of the roundabout will be open in both directions for the duration of this phase of works.

Following this, contractors will have to complete the final surfacing and road lining works over a number of days, but a fixed timetable and traffic management plan has not yet been agreed.

This will mark the end of the project, which is being carried out by Fred Mence Construction on behalf of developers Bellway Homes and Persimmon Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roadworks are to fulfil the requirements of the planning permission for the housing developments at St Nicholas Manor adjacent to the A1171.

Northumberland County Council will undertake its own maintenance during the upcoming phase of roadworks in an attempt to minimise future disruption.