News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
1 hour ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
3 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
4 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
4 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Delayed Cramlington roadworks on the A1171 to enter the next phase with months of disruption still to come

Cramlington roadworks that have been disrupting traffic for months are set to enter their next phase on Monday.

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

The works the A1171 have been ongoing since summer 2022 and could continue for another two months.

Works will now focus on the approaches to the roundabout where the A1171 meets Station Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The west leg will be closed first for a period of up to six weeks as work on this approach and exit to the roundabout takes place.

Roadworks have been ongoing in Cramlington for months and are set to continue.Roadworks have been ongoing in Cramlington for months and are set to continue.
Roadworks have been ongoing in Cramlington for months and are set to continue.
Most Popular

Traffic will be diverted via Nelson Drive and Crowhall Lane during this period.

After that work is complete, the west leg will be reopened in both directions and the east leg will be closed for a period of two to three weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic will be diverted via Westmorland Way for that time.

The north and south legs of the roundabout will be open in both directions for the duration of this phase of works.

Following this, contractors will have to complete the final surfacing and road lining works over a number of days, but a fixed timetable and traffic management plan has not yet been agreed.

This will mark the end of the project, which is being carried out by Fred Mence Construction on behalf of developers Bellway Homes and Persimmon Homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The roadworks are to fulfil the requirements of the planning permission for the housing developments at St Nicholas Manor adjacent to the A1171.

Northumberland County Council will undertake its own maintenance during the upcoming phase of roadworks in an attempt to minimise future disruption.

The project is currently months behind schedule due to the discovery of underground infrastructure that was not picked up during surveys.

Related topics:CramlingtonNorthumberland County CouncilTrafficStation Road