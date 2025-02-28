Newsham, the latest station to be completed on the Northumberland Line, will open on Monday, March 17.

More than 110,000 passengers have used the new line between Ashington, Seaton Delaval and Newcastle since it opened in December.

The new Blyth station will allow people to travel to Newcastle in 21 minutes, with a peak-time return ticket costing £4.80.

The remaining three stations at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park are scheduled to open throughout 2025.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I’m delighted we can now confirm a date for Newsham Station to open.

“Everyone involved with this project should feel incredibly proud to see another station opening in the next few days.

“The amazing passenger numbers show that this very ambitious project has been needed for decades, and that the real commitment from the county council along with our partners has paid dividends for our residents, tourists and businesses.

“The opening of Newsham Station will no doubt bring a further boost to passenger numbers and we look forward to residents and visitors using this station in the very near future.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “I will be delighted to see Newsham station open in just a few weeks, and with it even more people benefit from our integrated Pop card fares connecting passengers on the Northumberland Line seamlessly to the Metro system, as well as our £1 fares for everyone up to the age of 21.”

Paul Henry, Northumberland Line programme manager, said: “We were incredibly proud to bring passenger trains back to the region for the first time in 60 years when the line opened in December.

“I’m delighted to see services are already having such a positive impact, allowing tens of thousands of people get where they need to go.”

David Ball, Network Rail senior sponsor, said: “Having been brought back to life, the Northumberland Line is proving to be an important part of the North East’s rail network.

“The passenger numbers are very encouraging so far, and as Newsham and other stations open their doors, the line is sure to go from strength to strength.”

Tickets can be bought via https://www.northernrailway.co.uk from March 10.

A drop-in event for residents to find out more will be held at Blyth Town Football Club on Tuesday, March 11 from 5pm-7.15pm.