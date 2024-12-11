Data reveals Blyth is the hardest places to pass your driving test in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 16:36 BST

New data comparing Northumberland test centres reveals that the hardest area to pass your driving test in the county is Blyth, and those wanting the best chance as passing should go to Hexham.

Using data from gov.uk, Law Trucks has analysed the most popular driving test centres across UK to reveal which are the easiest and hardest to pass at.

The findings were compiled in their Driving Test Report, which ranks test centres across the country based on their average pass rates.

Out of the four Northumberland test centres, Hexham came out on top with the easiest test route, scoring an average pass rate of 59.3% closely followed by Alnwick with a score of 55.7%.

Hexham is revealed as the easiest place to pass a driving test.placeholder image
Hexham is revealed as the easiest place to pass a driving test.

In the bottom two was Berwick-On-Tweed with a 54.2% pass rate, leaving Blyth in last place with an average pass rate of 48.1, indicating that this is hardest place in the county to pass your driving test.

