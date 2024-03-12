Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The puffin crossing on the A197 at Bothal Terrace will be upgraded to a toucan crossing, allowing both cyclists and pedestrians to cross.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, March 12, Glen Sanderson said: “I am sure that will be very popular locally. It is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Active travel charity Sustrans had recommended a controlled crossing for cyclists was installed in this vicinity following a review of the National Cycle Network. NCN route 155, from Morpeth to Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, runs through this area.

Traffic lights will be installed at the crossing on the A197. (Photo by Google)

Cyclists on NCN 155 currently cross the road using a refuge island, which does not meet modern cycling infrastructure standards.