CrossCountry customers in Northumberland are being warned of significant travel disruption tomorrow (Saturday, October 18).

Although after discussions this week the RMT union has agreed to suspend the planned strike action on that day, rail industry timelines mean it is too late to reinstate a normal timetable on CrossCountry services on Saturday.

No CrossCountry services will call at Alnmouth, Berwick and Morpeth, as well as Coventry, Wolverhampton, Durham, Chesterfield, Basingstoke, Dunbar, Worcestershire Parkway and Wakefield Westgate, with customers encouraged to instead use shorter-distance services.

CrossCountry’s managing director, Shiona Rolfe, said: “Though we are pleased to have made progress in our negotiations with RMT colleagues, I am sincerely sorry for the significant disruption that customers will nonetheless experience this Saturday, October 18.

“Timetabling processes require train operators to finalise planned services several days in advance, which means that we are not able to reinstate a normal timetable for CrossCountry services in time for Saturday.

“I would urge all those planning to travel on CrossCountry routes this Saturday to check options to change or cancel their journey at no cost on the CrossCountry website.”