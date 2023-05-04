News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington traffic: Roadworks contractor criticised by councillor for lack of public engagement ahead of next phase of diversions

Cramlington councillor Mark Swinburn has branded it “disappointing” that the contractors behind delayed roadworks in the town did not engage more with residents ahead of the next phase of work.

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th May 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:55 BST

The works on a section of the A1171 have been causing traffic disruption since summer 2022 and are set to enter their next phase on Monday.

Northumberland County Council has said the work is likely to continue for another two months.

Councillor Swinburn, who represents Cramlington Village ward, said: “While I am pleased that Northumberland County Council has been able to gain some information from the contractors that they have been able to share, it is disappointing that the contractors have failed to meet with the town council and local residents to provide explanations and information themselves.

Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn has branded the contractor's lack of engagement "disappointing."Cramlington Village councillor Mark Swinburn has branded the contractor's lack of engagement "disappointing."
“The increased time taken has caused significant inconvenience to residents, yet this could have been shortened by increasing working hours onsite to improve the situation.

“Once these contractor works are finally completed the council can then look to carry out a number of agreed essential repair and maintenance programmed works that have had to be put on hold until this is finished.”

The new phase of the project focuses on the approaches to the roundabout where the A1171 meets Station Road.

First, the west leg of the roundabout will be closed for up to six weeks and traffic will be diverted via Nelson Drive and Crowhall Lane.

The west leg will then be reopened and the east leg will be closed for two to three weeks with traffic diverted via Westmorland Way.

The north and south legs will be open in both directions for the duration.

Contractors will then have to complete final surfacing and road lining works, but a fixed timetable and traffic management plan is not yet agreed.

The project, which is being carried out by Fred Mence Construction on behalf of developers Bellway Homes and Persimmon Homes, will then finally be complete.

The roadworks are fulfilling planning permission conditions for the housing developments at St Nicholas Manor adjacent to the A1171.

The council will undertake some road maintenance itself during the upcoming closures to minimise future disruption.

The project is currently months behind schedule, something the contractor puts down to the discovery of underground infrastructure that was not picked up during surveys.

