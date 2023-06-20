News you can trust since 1854
Cramlington roadworks progress but final completion date still to be confirmed

Long-delayed roadworks in Cramlington have progressed to their next phase, but a timetable for their final completion has still not been confirmed.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Work on a section of the A1171 has been ongoing since summer 2022, resulting in a series of diversions and traffic delays.

The west leg of the approach to the roundabout with Station Road has been closed for a number of weeks but has now reopened, with the east leg of the roundabout now closed instead. The north and south legs remain open.

After this phase of the roadworks is complete there will only be final surfacing works to complete before the road can be fully reopened and the scheme finished, with Northumberland County Council saying information on this will be confirmed “shortly.”

The works are being carried out by private contractor Fred Mence Construction on behalf of developers Bellway Homes and Persimmon Homes in order to fulfil the requirements of the planning permission for housing developments at St Nicholas Manor.

