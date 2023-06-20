Work on a section of the A1171 has been ongoing since summer 2022, resulting in a series of diversions and traffic delays.

The west leg of the approach to the roundabout with Station Road has been closed for a number of weeks but has now reopened, with the east leg of the roundabout now closed instead. The north and south legs remain open.

After this phase of the roadworks is complete there will only be final surfacing works to complete before the road can be fully reopened and the scheme finished, with Northumberland County Council saying information on this will be confirmed “shortly.”