Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council bosses will impose a new clampdown on street parking near Newcastle International Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle City Council officials have confirmed that they will introduce new restrictions to block “illegal, inconsiderate, and dangerous” behaviour by drivers parking their cars on roads and grass verges while they wait to pick people up from the airport, rather than paying to use one of the airport’s official car parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle City Council will turn the B6918 and Callerton Lane into ‘red routes’, where vehicles are prohibited from stopping or parking.

At the airport itself the only free parking available is at the short stay two car park, where drivers can park without charge for only 15 minutes.

Newcastle City Council has vowed to crack down on street parking near the airport.

It costs £4 to park in the express pick up and drop off car park located immediately outside the terminal for just 10 minutes, £7 for half an hour, and £11 for an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it has now also emerged that the airport is working on plans to create a new short-stay parking area.

After the council first announced its initial proposals for the red route earlier this year 14 objections were made against the scheme, including claims that the airport should “take more responsibility by providing free parking and extending taxi provisions.”

The council has dismissed the complaints and says that the measures will “ensure that vehicles can move seamlessly, reducing congestion and the risk of traffic disruptions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from local authority transport officials states that drivers are “disregarding” existing double yellow lines on the B6918 and Callerton Lane and that vehicles are standing idle in the area with their engines running.

It adds: “Northumberland County Council was consulted as part of this process and they did not raise any concerns regarding the scheme or displacement onto roads within Northumberland.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle International Airport said it was “fully supportive” of the council’s red route, but could not offer any further details on what extra parking facilities it has in the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “These measures are in response to concerns from local residents regarding inappropriate and inconsiderate parking in the area and to improve the safety of such roads.”

The council is yet to confirm when the red route will come into force.