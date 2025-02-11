Transport connectivity in Blyth is on track for major improvements over the coming years as part of the £95m Energising Blyth Programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the Northumberland Line is continuing at pace, with Newsham station set to open soon and continued progress at Blyth Bebside.

Blyth Relief Road will form a key pillar of reducing congestion in the town, with the Outline Business Case (OBC) being submitted to Government for review and approval following the Northumberland County Council budget in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a raft of schemes either underway or in the pipeline, a lot of the work is to ensure that all works can be carefully sequenced, taking into account feedback from residents and aiming to alleviate issues such as the congestion on the A193 Cowpen Road.

The relief road scheme would create a dual carriageway route between the Three Horseshoes roundabout and the A193 roundabout at South Beach. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The development of three new cycling and walking routes is ongoing, and the routes will connect key locations across town including the new railway stations, employment and education sites and the town centre.

Progress is being made on improved cycling and walking routes as part of the town centre’s redevelopment with new routes through the town enabling all users to access existing and new attractions.

The Market Pavilion Cinema and Culture Venue opens this summer including a new market place to make the town more welcoming, safe and accessible. Bridge Street improvements will be completed this spring and Quay Road improvements are also to be complete later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the improvements in the town centre include a new route from the Quayside ensuring that walkers and cyclists will be directed into the town centre as the current National Cycle Route bypasses the town centre.

Northumberland County Council leader, Glen Sanderson.

Further investment in the town centre includes some improvements to Regent Street although these plans are subject to further development, consultation and engagement.

Council leader, Glen Sanderson said: "We have a major investment programme to connect the town over the next few years and I want to reassure residents that all the schemes will be planned carefully to minimise disruption listening carefully to local residents and businesses views on all the proposals.

"I very much appreciate residents and local businesses patience while so much work has been undertaken recently. Throughout the works we have kept access to businesses open and continue to do so encouraging residents and visitors to the town to shop local.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Northumberland Line stations nearing completion and QTS investing in Northumberland Energy Park we have a fantastic opportunity to go further and create the very best infrastructure to serve the town’s growth for many years to come.

“We are firmly committed to improve connections between Blyth town centre and the Northumberland Line and to the new Blyth Relief Road, which is a key priority for us.

“We have found our own money to keep the Relief Road scheme alive and we have a strong strategic case to take to Government to push for their financial support.”

The projects in the town centre are all part of the £95m Energising Blyth Programme to grow, renew and connect the town. The programme is delivered by Northumberland County Council and funded by UK Government, North East Combined Authority and the County Council.