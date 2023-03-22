The cut-price offers will mean that people will be able to use one ticket to travel across different bus operators, the Tyne and Wear Metro, and the Shields Ferry for a flat fare.

The move is part of a £163.5m package of upgrades that include commitments to improve bus services’ frequency and hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people will be able to get their new, cheaper fares this spring, while the adult tickets are expected to be introduced later this year.

Cheaper bus fares are proposed.

While the move was hailed as ‘fantastic news for bus users’ as it was signed off by politicians on Tuesday, the mood was not entirely harmonious – with one council leader still accusing private bus operators of ‘profiteering’.

The proposed new bus fares include: Single ticket for under-22s – £1; Day ticket for under-22s – £3; Northumberland multi-operator ticket – £5; Tyne & Wear multi-modal ticket (including Metro and Shields Ferry) – £6; Regionwide multi-modal ticket – £6.80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, an Explorer North East ticket offering travel across the region would cost £10.90.

Members of the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) were told the prices would be up for review every six months but that the deal, part of a newly-agreed ‘Enhanced Partnership’ between local authorities and bus companies, should be in place until at least March 2025.

Glen Sanderson, the Tory leader of Northumberland County Council, questioned the difference in fare prices between different counties and expressed hope that the new North East devolution deal will give politicians more ‘clout’ to challenge bus companies.

A future North East mayor will have the power to franchise bus services, bringing them back under public control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport chiefs have feared that up to 20% of the North East’s bus network could be slashed once Government relief cash that has propped up operators since the Covid pandemic hit runs out, with that funding now due to expire at the end of June.

Other elements of a new Bus Service Improvement Plan for the North East include modernised bus stops and stations and ‘many new bus services and improved services’.