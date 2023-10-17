News you can trust since 1854
The A1 in Northumberland was closed in both directions after a car transporter overturned.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 09:11 BST
National Highways reported that the road was closed between the A1167 (Berwick-Upon-Tweed) & B1340 (Alnwick) shortly after 10pm on Monday night.

Emergency services attended the scene but there are not believed to have been any serious injuries.

The road was cleared and reopened by the early hours of Tuesday morning.

