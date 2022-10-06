The road was closed near Brownieside between Berwick and Alnwick from around 5am today (Thursday) after a vehicle fire in a layby.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Belford, Alnwick and Amble attended along with officers from Northumbria Police.

It is understood no-one was injured but the car was destroyed.

The A1 near Brownieside.

The southbound carriageway was reopened around 6am with the northbound carriageway reopening shortly before 7am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am today (Thursday) we received a report of a car fire on the A1 near Brownieside.

“Emergency services attended the scene and, as a precaution due to smoke affecting visibility on the road, the A1 was temporarily closed.