Car destroyed by fire on A1 between Alnwick and Berwick
The A1 has reopened in both directions following a car fire in north Northumberland.
The road was closed near Brownieside between Berwick and Alnwick from around 5am today (Thursday) after a vehicle fire in a layby.
Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Belford, Alnwick and Amble attended along with officers from Northumbria Police.
It is understood no-one was injured but the car was destroyed.
Most Popular
The southbound carriageway was reopened around 6am with the northbound carriageway reopening shortly before 7am.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am today (Thursday) we received a report of a car fire on the A1 near Brownieside.
“Emergency services attended the scene and, as a precaution due to smoke affecting visibility on the road, the A1 was temporarily closed.
“It has since reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”