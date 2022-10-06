News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car destroyed by fire on A1 between Alnwick and Berwick

The A1 has reopened in both directions following a car fire in north Northumberland.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:15 am - 1 min read

The road was closed near Brownieside between Berwick and Alnwick from around 5am today (Thursday) after a vehicle fire in a layby.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service crews from Belford, Alnwick and Amble attended along with officers from Northumbria Police.

It is understood no-one was injured but the car was destroyed.

The A1 near Brownieside.

Most Popular

The southbound carriageway was reopened around 6am with the northbound carriageway reopening shortly before 7am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am today (Thursday) we received a report of a car fire on the A1 near Brownieside.

Emergency services attended the scene and, as a precaution due to smoke affecting visibility on the road, the A1 was temporarily closed.

“It has since reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”

AlnwickNorthumbria PoliceNorthumberlandBerwickEmergency services