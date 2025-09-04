Campaigners call for more trains to help ease traffic congestion on the north Northumberland coast

North East leaders have met with campaigners calling for more trains to stop at some of the region’s most rural railway stations.

Residents say the north Northumberland coast has “long been short” of an effective train, forcing visitors to drive to popular villages like Bamburgh and Seahouses.

Deputy North East Mayor Martin Gannon, Labour MP David Smith and Conservative councillor Guy Renner-Thompson attended an event organised by the Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) on Thursday.

The organisation are keen to see more trains stop at the village and are appealing for investment into further services.

Photo: James Robinson/LDRS.

Cllr Renner-Thompson, who represents the area as part of the Bamburgh ward on Northumberland County Council, said: “Half a million people visit Seahouses every single year.

“Our villages can’t cope with the amount of traffic. Getting more trains will improve the lives of people living here.

“For our young people, they have to leave our villages because there isn’t the work opportunities. If you can get on a train into Newcastle and get a job there, you wouldn’t have to leave your village.

“It’s a really important thing. We need massive amounts of rail investment and we’re fighting for more trains at Chathill.”

Officials were met by the Village Voices Choir along with pupils from Seahouses Primary School, local residents and parish councillors.

Rail operators have previously spoken of the need for significant amounts of cash if capacity is to be increased on the line.

Chathill is one of the least-used stations in the North East, with just 1,264 passengers in the 12 months between April 2023 and March 2024.

The Chathill Flyer, operated by Northern twice per day, trundles from Newcastle Central Station in 74 minutes in the morning and 58 minutes in the evening.

North Northumberland MP David Smith said: “One of the challenges we have got here is people say it is one of the least-used stations in England, which is true – but it is a case of build it, and they will come.

“The Northumberland Line has been incredibly successful in the south of the county. I would like to see the same in the north.

“People want to use trains. It is better for the environment and better for congestion.

“My job is to make sure the North East isn’t forgotten. Money can be found, for the Thames crossing for example – that irritates me.

“There is financial inequality when it comes to transport. This is a prime example of that.

“The North East has the lowest per-head spend on transport compared to any other region in England. Over many, many years it has been left behind.

“There’s a massive influx of football almost all year round. If we can get people off the road and onto the rail, it would make everybody’s lives better.”

Upgrades to the East Coast Main Line are a key part of the North East Combined Authority’s Local Transport Plan. A lack of overtaking areas is highlighted as a “significant barrier” to improving rail connectivity in the region.

Deputy mayor and Gateshead Council leader Coun Martin Gannon said: “I’m pleased to be here – it gives me an opportunity to highlight something that is a particular problem for Chathill and Northumberland, but is an issue that we face right across the North East.

“The region is incredibly badly served by transport infrastructure, I think we all agree on that. There are 43 miles of motorway in the North East and none of it is anywhere near here.

“We have got the East Coast Main Line running through as a main arterial route, but the problem we have in the North East of England is as we come past York the track goes to two lanes.

“The issue is a lack of investment. I would like the North East to have four tracks all the way up to Edinburgh, but that would require huge amounts of money.

“It is possible for engineering to allow fast trains to pass slower trains by installing bits of track to act as lay-bys. It’s not a perfect solution but we’re still pushing for this.”