Campaign group claims dualling the A1 would increase traffic and carbon emissions

SPACE for Gosforth said dualling the road would increase traffic and carbon emissions at a time when both the county and country are aiming for net zero.

Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said the safety factor of dualling the road was the “most important part” and that there were “different” ways to address environmental concerns.

He added that the Northumberland Line railway project would help to take cars off the road.

A final decision on dualling the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham has not yet been made by the government. (Photo by LDRS)

Responding, a spokesperson for SPACE For Gosforth said: “Given the poor safety record, has anything been done to improve safety in the 17 years A1 dualling has been talked about? If not, why not?

"How many people have been injured or killed as a result of this lack of action?

“What ‘ways’ is Cllr Sanderson thinking of and what reduction in emissions will these lead to?

"Is he making a commitment to find equivalent savings to the extra emissions that will be caused by A1 dualling?

“Does Northumberland even have a current plan with quantifiable emissions reduction targets?”

The organisation also questioned whether the Northumberland Line would actually reduce car journeys or simply create new journeys, also claiming reduced traffic would make road travel more attractive.

Data from the North East Regional Road Safety Resource and the Traffic and Accident Data Unit at Gateshead Council showed that there have been a total of 785 accidents on the single carriageway sections of the A1 in Northumberland between 2006 and 2024. Of these, 626 were classed as ‘slight’ while 133 were deemed to be ‘serious’.

In addition, there were 26 fatalities. The most recent was at Belford on December 23 last year, when an 86-year-old man died following a collision at the junction with the B6349.

Responding to the concerns raised by SPACE, a spokesperson for National Highways said: “Safety is always our top priority and we are constantly working with our partners to improve our roads and create safer journeys for everyone.”

The department has also made safety improvements to signage, junctions, and rad markings on some sections of the A1 since 2006.

A spokesperson for the council said it “remains committed to tackling harmful emissions” and had declared a climate emergency in 2019.

They said: “The upcoming Climate Change Action Plan for 2024-2026 underscores this dedication and is currently being finalised for consideration by cabinet in June 2024, with targets including achieving carbon neutrality for the county by 2030 and net-zero emissions for all greenhouse gases by 2040.

"The plan will explore reducing emissions through council policy, public engagement, energy, waste, environment and transport.

“Additionally, the council aims to become carbon-neutral itself by 2030, aligning with its overarching objectives of tackling inequality, driving economic growth, and achieving value for money.