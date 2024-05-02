Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chathill Rail Action Group (CRAG) is calling for an increase in the number of train services calling at the station, just five miles from Seahouses.

Northern Rail currently operate early morning and evening services from Chathill to and from Newcastle calling at all intermediate stations.

The aim is to have eight trains stopping daily at Chathill in both directions, offering a 40 minute connection to Newcastle and 55 minutes to Edinburgh.

Campaigners and councillors at Chathill Station.

CRAG founder John Holwell said: “There are many areas and communities who look enviously at north Northumberland and Chathill. Its location on the East Coast Main Line offers many opportunities as a result of its existing and inexpensive potential for growth and quickly and easily improved rail services

“This is a real opportunity for the rail industry to do something differently. If the rail industry has any doubts as to the financial benefits of serving Chathill we throw down a challenge to them. Provide a three year 'trial' service and we will prove that the benefits we have outlined in our proposals work.”

He added: “Too often we hear the mantra of 'levelling up' and providing 'equality and inclusion'. At CRAG we have simple straight forward proposals to include the inhabitants of the Northumberland coast in a viable train service which they haven't had for 40 years.”

Campaigners argue an improved service would boost local tourism and attract investment and jobs.

Northumberland County Council have already committed to funding a bus service that will connect to the existing train services, helping to reduce traffic congestion.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “Northumberland County Council recognises the need for public transport improvements in rural parts of our county. Clearly Chathill Station would be better with more trains to serve the Northumberland coast and we will consider options to achieve this objective.”

Interest has also been shown by rail operators.

Chris Jackson, managing director of Transpennine Express, said: “I do have a view that Transpennine Express could provide additional regional connectivity between Northumbria and Scotland. Provided we comply with our public sector duties we will always leap at opportunities to grow connectivity.”

CRAG hope the creation of the North East Combined Authority is going to bring an allocation of capital funding for transport schemes.

The campaign has been backed by Berwick-upon-Tweed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan who has launched a petition at teamtrevelyan.co.uk/chathill

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward member on Northumberland County Council, said: “It has long been my desire to see more trains serving Chathill and its hinterland of Seahouses, Bamburgh, Beadnell, North Sunderland and the many other local communities.

"Here is a quick and easy opportunity for Transport for the North and its Northern Rail Partnership to show what it can do for rural communities. There are people living outside the great northern cities and we want more trains.”

