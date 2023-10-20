Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the news of Northumberland-based bus company Travelsure handing back some local bus services provided on behalf of SBC last month, the local authority has held talks with Borders Buses to ensure the continuation of services.

This process has enabled not only services to be maintained, but some improvements made, with changes to be implemented from Monday, October 23. All new bus times can be found at bordersbuses.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements include a revised Service 32 between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Duns, serving the smaller communities of Paxton, Hutton, Whitsome and Swinton, and a new hourly Service 60 between Berwick and Duns, which will also serve Eyemouth two-hourly, with two-hourly services continuing onwards from Duns to Galashiels and some direct services from Eyemouth to Borders General Hospital/Galashiels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borders Buses.

Based on customer feedback, the last journey from Berwick for the 60 will also be moved back to 5.15pm and the last journey from Berwick on the Service 253 will be moved to 3pm, with the last journey from Edinburgh at 6pm.

Cllr Jenny Linehan, SBC’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “The work undertaken by Borders Buses and officers in the past few weeks has been immense, and I am really pleased that services will not only be seamlessly retained but improved upon with the new arrangement.

“Our network of local bus services is critical to not only supporting those who do not have access to a car but also encouraging more people to use public transport. Providing greater connectivity with other bus and train services is a really important part of that and I welcome the new timetables and on-demand options Borders Buses are putting in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Lark, operations manager for Borders Buses, added: “In partnership with Scottish Borders Council, we are delighted to be introducing not only additional journeys, but a new service and improved frequency and connectivity on several key routes.