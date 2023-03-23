Go North East and Arriva will both be operating on the updated routes, with return tickets for the routes will be accepted by either provider.

Changes will come into effect on Sunday, March 26.

Here are the four routes that will run along the coast:

306

Newcastle to Whitley Bay via Battle Hill, North Shields, and Tynemouth. Operated by Go North East.

307

Newcastle to North Shields via Battle Hill, Hadrian Park, and Meadow Well. This will replace the 310 and 311 services. Operated by Arriva.

308

Newcastle to Blyth via Silverlink, Whitley Bay, and Seaton Sluice. Operated by Go North East.

309