Bus services between Blyth, Whitley Bay, North Shields and Newcastle get route shake-up by Arriva and Go North East
Bus service providers are making changes to coastal routes between Blyth and Newcastle with the ambition of running a bus along the coast road every five minutes.
Go North East and Arriva will both be operating on the updated routes, with return tickets for the routes will be accepted by either provider.
Changes will come into effect on Sunday, March 26.
Here are the four routes that will run along the coast:
306
Newcastle to Whitley Bay via Battle Hill, North Shields, and Tynemouth. Operated by Go North East.
307
Newcastle to North Shields via Battle Hill, Hadrian Park, and Meadow Well. This will replace the 310 and 311 services. Operated by Arriva.
308
Newcastle to Blyth via Silverlink, Whitley Bay, and Seaton Sluice. Operated by Go North East.
309
Newcastle to Blyth via Battle Hill, Cobalt, Whitley Bay, and Seaton Sluice. This route will now additionally run via High Farm. Operated by Arriva.