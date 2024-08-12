Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus service provider Arriva has confirmed it will take over a Northumberland bus route from next month, prompting adjustments to some of its other services in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva has secured a contract with Northumberland County Council to replace the 710 service, currently operated by Glen Valley Tours, which links Kelso, Wooler, Morpeth, and Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from Sunday, September 1 the Arriva X16 service, currently operating between Morpeth and Newcastle, will be extended north instead.

Arriva will offer a Monday to Friday peak time journey from Wooler to Morpeth and Newcastle with timings designed to line up with local schools and colleges.

The changes come into effect next month.

On Saturdays the current Kelso to Wooler and Newcastle link will be maintained and an additional midday journey will operate between Wooler and Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adjustments will also be made to bus services serving Stannington.

Currently some journeys on the 44 route, a service between Newcastle and Dinnington, are extended to and from Stannington, but these will be scrapped.

Instead, X16 services will now stop in Stannington on an hourly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound X16 journeys will divert off the A1 to serve the stop on the slip road, approximately 10 minutes after leaving Morpeth. Northbound journeys will call at the main stop in the village itself roughly 10 minutes after leaving Regent Centre.

This change will also come into effect from Sunday, September 1.

Arriva has also made an adjustment to its 777 service.

The route, from Morpeth to Kingston Park via Newcastle Airport, will have adjusted timings with some buses running slightly later after a “review of punctuality on this service,” but general frequency of the route remains unchanged.