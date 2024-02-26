Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 434 route provides an hourly link, Monday to Saturday, between Bedlington Station, north Blyth, Cambois, Stakeford, Ashington, Linton, and Widdrington Station.

The route will connect with new railway stations opening in Ashington and Bedlington as part of the Northumberland Line project to restore passenger services to the south east of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus route has now been branded the Northumberland Line Connection to reflect how it will link north Blyth, Cambois, and Stakeford to passenger trains in south east Northumberland as well as the East Coast Main Line at Widdrington Station.

From left, Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, Andrew Hedley from Arriva, and Cllr Caroline Ball with the new branded bus. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “Each month sees us get closer to the launch of the Northumberland Line and the transformation for transport for the area this will bring.

“Throughout this programme, a key factor has been to ensure the line also complements other transport options and ensuring links are in place, whether that is bus services, the Metro, or walking and cycling routes.

“We are sure this bus service will be well used by the communities it serves and we are looking forward to welcoming passengers when the line opens later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Caroline Ball, who represents Ashington Central ward, added: “We know people are keen to have the line open and start using the service, and it is good to see other parts of the infrastructure and services starting to take shape.”