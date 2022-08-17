Bus passengers in Berwick and the Borders face 10 per cent price hike
Bus passengers in Berwick and the Borders are on the road to a ten per cent hike in fares before the end of this month, it has been announced.
Borders Buses is planning to increase its fares from Monday, August 29.
Company bosses say they had been left with ‘no alternative’ but to make the move as the result of rising operational costs.
A company spokesperson said: “Like many businesses, our increase in ticket prices is a direct impact of rising operational costs and we have been left with no alternative than to introduce a fare increase.”
Additionally, the company has announced it will be launching app tickets of bundles of 3 (24hrs) and 5 (24hrs) and scrapping the 24-hours (four people) ticket.
The cost of the Borderless Weekly ticket which offers unlimited travel across the full network, including Carlisle, the Scottish Borders, Berwick, Lothian and Edinburgh will rise from £41.99 to £46.19.
The cost of the Borderless Single ticket which includes any distance across the full network will rise from £4.75 to £5.25.
The cost of the 24 Hour ticket offering unlimited travel across the full network will rise from £8.40 to £9.25.
The cost of a 24 Hour ticket for two people which offers unlimited travel increases from £16.80 to £18.50.
Meanwhile, the 3×24 hours tickets option will cost £24.75 and the 5×24 option will cost £40.
The spokesperson added: “In recognition of new travel patterns we are launching app ticket bundles of three (24hr) and five (24hr) and will be removing the 24-hours (four people) ticket.”
Cllr Georgina Hill, member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Councillor, said: “It is probably unfair to criticise the bus company on this particular issue - it is the result of rampant, spiralling inflation which is absolutely devastating to people’s budgets and is plunging more and more families in to poverty.
“The Government needs to do so much more on this.
“Also, you do not feel that they really understand or are willing to address the public transport challenges faced in this part of the country, especially in the post-Covid landscape.”