Council leader Glen Sanderson and Fallodon farmer Mark Bridgeman near a new phone mast. Picture: LNER

LNER customers travelling along a picturesque 45-mile stretch of the East Coast Main Line in Northumberland can now enjoy not only stunning views, but also significantly improved mobile phone and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to a collaborative project funded by LNER and delivered in partnership with rail telecoms experts, Railsite Telecom, mobile network operators O2 and VodafoneThree are now connected to new mobile phone masts installed between Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The masts will remove mobile ‘not-spots’ and provide a more reliable connection for rail customers, as well as residents and businesses in the surrounding local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reliable mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity is a priority for LNER customers, but the rural geography of Northumberland posed challenges for the rail operator to provide improved coverage.

By working closely with mobile network operators and with the support of Northumberland County Council, Railsite identified eight strategic locations where new mobile phone infrastructure would deliver maximum benefit.

James Downey, finance director at LNER, said: “This project is a brilliant example of the public and private sector coming together to find a solution to a problem.

"The Northumberland section of the East Coast Main Line is one of the most beautiful parts of our route, passing by rural villages and skimming stunning coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, its geography made it challenging to eliminate those frustrating ’not-spots’. We’re proud to have delivered a solution that not only enhances our customers’ experience but also brings benefits to the communities we serve.”

Mike Surrey, managing director of Railsite, said: “Delivering reliable connectivity in rural areas is always a challenge, but by working closely with LNER, O2 and VodafoneThree, we’ve been able to find a solution that makes a real difference.

"These new masts not only enhance the customer experience on one of the UK’s most iconic rail routes but also provide lasting benefits to the communities along the line.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to support a project that delivers benefits to our communities and visitors alike. Improved connectivity is vital for rural areas, not just for convenience, but for safety, economic growth, and social inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This initiative demonstrates how collaboration between local government, the rail industry, and telecoms providers can deliver meaningful improvements for both residents and visitors in Northumberland.”