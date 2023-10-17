News you can trust since 1854
Blyth water main bursts causing water supply issues and traffic disruption on busy road

Drivers are being asked to avoid South Newsham Road in Blyth if possible while work to repair a burst water main is carried out.
By Craig Buchan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
A repair to the main, which burst near the junction with Fulmar Drive, has been underway since it was reported to Northumbrian Water at around 6am this morning.

An estimated 370 homes in the area currently have water pressure issues, with some having no water at all.

The road is still accessible but the water company is asking people to avoid the route if possible, with the repair currently expected to be completed at around 2pm.

The main burst near the junction between Fulmar Drive and South Newsham Road. (Photo by Google)The main burst near the junction between Fulmar Drive and South Newsham Road. (Photo by Google)
The main burst near the junction between Fulmar Drive and South Newsham Road. (Photo by Google)
A spokesperson for Northumbrian Water said: “At around 6am this morning we were made aware of a burst on a water main on South Newsham Road, at the junction of Fulmar Drive, in Blyth.

“Our teams quickly attended and the repair is currently underway.

“Unfortunately, around 370 customers in the area may be experiencing issues with their supply such as low pressure or in some cases no water.

"We are hoping to have all supplies fully restored by 2pm today.

“There is no diversion on the road, but we would ask residents to try and avoid the road if possible while the repair is taking place.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience at this time.”

