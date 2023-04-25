News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
15 minutes ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
3 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
3 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96

Blyth traffic woes to continue as Northumbrian Water sewer repair delays extend town centre road closure

Disruption caused by a Blyth road closure to repair a damaged sewer pipe is expected to last for at least the next six weeks.

By Craig Buchan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

The section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was first closed nearly two weeks ago to allow repairs to take place.

The work was expected to be complete in 10 days, but Northumbrian Water has now said the road will remain closed, likely for six more weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is because of the work required to redirect the large volumes of waste while the damaged sewer, discovered earlier this month, is repaired.

The closed section of road in Blyth.The closed section of road in Blyth.
The closed section of road in Blyth.
Most Popular

Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working with contractor Esh Civils and Northumberland County Council to reduce disruption.

Diversions will remain in place as will extra signage to guide people on accessing the Keel Row and Morrisons car parks, which remain open.

Related topics:BlythDiversionsNorthumberland County CouncilMorrisons