Blyth traffic woes to continue as Northumbrian Water sewer repair delays extend town centre road closure
Disruption caused by a Blyth road closure to repair a damaged sewer pipe is expected to last for at least the next six weeks.
The section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was first closed nearly two weeks ago to allow repairs to take place.
The work was expected to be complete in 10 days, but Northumbrian Water has now said the road will remain closed, likely for six more weeks.
This is because of the work required to redirect the large volumes of waste while the damaged sewer, discovered earlier this month, is repaired.
Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working with contractor Esh Civils and Northumberland County Council to reduce disruption.
Diversions will remain in place as will extra signage to guide people on accessing the Keel Row and Morrisons car parks, which remain open.