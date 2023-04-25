The section of the B1329, between the roundabout at the top of Bridge Street and the roundabout at the entrance to Keel Row Shopping Centre, was first closed nearly two weeks ago to allow repairs to take place.

The work was expected to be complete in 10 days, but Northumbrian Water has now said the road will remain closed, likely for six more weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because of the work required to redirect the large volumes of waste while the damaged sewer, discovered earlier this month, is repaired.

The closed section of road in Blyth.

Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it is working with contractor Esh Civils and Northumberland County Council to reduce disruption.