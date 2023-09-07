Blyth traffic: A1061 road closures scheduled to conduct survey work for proposed Blyth relief road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Contractors have to take precise measurements of features along the road and map underground drainage infrastructure as part of the project’s early stages.
As the road is busy, the work is happening overnight, meaning diversions will be in place between 8pm and 6am, to minimise disruption at peak times.
Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Improving our Roads and Highways, said: “A new relief road will be a great boost for the town, making journeys easier for thousands of drivers each day as well as making it more attractive to new businesses.
“There is still a way to go on this project and this survey work is key preliminary work.
“We are looking forward to bringing more details on the scheme to the public in the coming months.”
Closures will take place on the following sections of the road:
- Lane one on the westbound carriageway between Laverock Hall and the Shankhouse roundabout, as well as the southbound sliproad onto the A189, from September 11 to 12. The diversion will be along the A192 and then onto the A189 at the Three Horseshoes roundabout.
- Between the roundabouts with the A192 and with Laverock Hall Road (at Portland Wynd) from September 13 to 15. The diversion will be along the A192, A190 The Avenue, and the A193 Links Road.
- Between the roundabout at Portland Wynd and the South Newsham roundabout from September 19 to September 22. The diversion is via the A192, A190 The Avenue, and the A193 Links Road
- Between the South Newsham roundabout and the junction with Sandringham Drive on September 25. The diversion is via the B1523 Newcastle Road/Plessey Road and A193 Rotary Way.
- Between the Sandringham Drive and Fulmar Drive junctions on September 26. This diversion is also via the B1523 Newcastle Road/Plessey Road and A193 Rotary Way.
- From the Fulmar Drive junction to the Links Road roundabout on September 28. This diversion is along the B1523 Newcastle Road/Plessey Road and A193 Rotary Way.