Contractors have to take precise measurements of features along the road and map underground drainage infrastructure as part of the project’s early stages.

As the road is busy, the work is happening overnight, meaning diversions will be in place between 8pm and 6am, to minimise disruption at peak times.

Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Improving our Roads and Highways, said: “A new relief road will be a great boost for the town, making journeys easier for thousands of drivers each day as well as making it more attractive to new businesses.

Plans for a relief road in Blyth have previously been consulted on. (Photo by LDRS)

“There is still a way to go on this project and this survey work is key preliminary work.

“We are looking forward to bringing more details on the scheme to the public in the coming months.”

Closures will take place on the following sections of the road: