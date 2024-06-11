A planning application was expected in April but is now likely to come near the end of the year. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Delays to a planning application for the long-awaited Blyth Relief Road have been defended by the council administration.

Northumberland County Council is “refreshing” its outline business case for the scheme following feedback from the Department for Transport, which is responsible for approving and funding the project.

This means that a “revised programme” for the project is being developed, with a planning application now expected by the end of the year.

In March, cabinet member Wojciech Ploszaj said the project remained “on track” and the council hoped to submit a planning application in April.

The proposed scheme would see new dual carriageway laid and the widening of existing single carriageway along the A1061, creating a dualled route between the Three Horseshoes roundabout and the A193 roundabout at South Beach.

A new single carriageway link between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive is also proposed, with the scheme designed to cut congestion and journey times.

However, the government has requested updated traffic modelling following the pandemic.

Northumberland County Council deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “There’s nothing complicated about it. Why would you apply for permission for something that has not been approved yet?

“There are a few things that have enforced the changes. We need to look at the impact of Covid on traffic flows.”

Cllr Wearmouth, the chairman of Northumberland Conservatives, added that he was “confident” the Tories would complete the project if they formed the next government.

He said: “It is for every political party to say which projects they are committed to. For us that is easy, we will do what we have said we will do. Others may have different priorities.”

Cllr Jeff Reid, who represents the Plessey ward and is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “I am not surprised it has been put back. These things are always far more complicated than just drawing a line on a map.

“My worry now is whether it will get kicked into the long grass. Whether it will survive the general election or not I do not know, but Blyth needs a relief road.”

It is understood that, if elected, Labour will consider infrastructure projects on a case-by-case basis. However, former Labour’s candidate for Blyth and Ashington, Ian Lavery, vowed to fight for the plans.

He said: “Everyone knows the importance of the Blyth Relief Road to residents, business, and visitors of the town. The project will remain a central plank of my vision for the future redevelopment of the area.”

The project was included on a Tory list of projects that would receive funding after the controversial scrapping of the £36bn northern leg of HS2 in October.

The refreshed business case will also reflect on the consultation programme held last Autumn, and proposals to close a Cramlington slip road as part of the scheme have been ditched.