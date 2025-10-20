Blyth Bebside - the latest station to be completed on the Northumberland Line - has been officially opened.

The first service rolled out of the new station on Sunday morning to the delight of local residents and train enthusiasts.

At the official opening event, pupils from The Dales School helped perform the golden ribbon cutting, surrounded by representatives from all the organisations involved in the project.

The school has now “adopted” the station and will be involved in a range of activity around it, from gardening and biodiversity projects to creating artwork which will be displayed on the platform.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, council deputy leader, and guests with pupils from The Dales School.

And as well as a new station, the event also marked the official opening of a new cycle and footbridge across the A189, connecting the station to the nearby Chase Farm Estate.

The Northumberland Line re-opened in December 2024 and Northern, which operates the services, said passengers have made almost 700,000 journeys so far.

The remaining final two stations at Bedlington and Northumberland Park are due to open early next year.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “It's an honour to formally open another station on this transformational project.

“It’s another great day for our county and another major step closer to the completion of the Northumberland Line.

“I’d like to thank everybody for all their work in getting this station open. What’s been clear throughout this project is the passion to make this happen – from residents, the county council, the Government and every single organisation and contractor.

“That commitment and enthusiasm, along with sheer hard work, means we can celebrate milestones like this – another brand new shiny station, with the final two not far away.

“This line is transforming this part of Northumberland, not just in terms of travel and connectivity, but also investment, education and job opportunities, both here and across the wider North East.”

The Dales School headteacher, Dr Sue Fisher, said: "Northern and the Northumberland Line partnership have provided incredible support to The Dales School, helping us create exciting opportunities for our children.

“The new station will be a game-changer, making it easier for us to travel between our Blyth and Ashington sites and enabling us to offer more trips that build essential travel and life skills for our children.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our children’s achievements, particularly their brilliant information video and artwork, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Northern as the proud adopters of Blyth Bebside Station."

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “It’s great news for the people of Blyth and the wider area.

“However, we must now see the rest of the stations finished and open as soon as possible. We’ve committed nearly £11m to get Northumberland Park completed and I want to see that up and running, alongside Bedlington, without any further delay.”

David Ball, Network Rail senior sponsor, said: “It may only be ten months old, but the Northumberland Line is already clearly demonstrating how investment in rail can connect communities, improve access to opportunities, and support sustainable travel.”