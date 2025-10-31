Bedlington road set for eight weeks of closures due to £9m walking and cycle route construction

Closures will be in place along Bedlington’s Station Road for up to eight weeks as part of ongoing work on the town’s new Active Travel Corridor.

The closure will be staged in sections to maintain access for businesses where possible.

The £9 million Active Travel Corridor, funded by the Government’s Levelling Up fund, will connect the west and east sides of Bedlington.

Northumberland County Council say it will provide segregated walking and cycling facilities to “better connect” residents to employment, education and leisure facilities within the town.

Station Road in Bedlington.

The phases of the road closure and approximate durations are: Phase 1 – Chatsworth Drive Roundabout to Kings fish and chip shop – 3 weeks; Phase 2 – Kings fish and chips shop to the junction of the Co-op car park – 1 week; Phase 3 – Co-op Car Park to Jubilee Terrace – 4 weeks.

A spokesman for the council said: “We will begin at the westernmost section, adjacent to the Chatsworth Drive roundabout, and progress eastward toward the level crossing. Please note that Waverly Drive will also be closed at its junction with Station Road for the duration of this phase of works.

“During these works, buses will not be able to access Station Road or Rothesay Terrace and will be diverted via Jubilee Terrace and Stead Lane. Businesses on Station Road will be open as usual and access will be maintained via a signed diversion.”

It is hoped that providing “high-quality” walking, cycling and wheeling facilities will encourage a “modal shift” away from private car use in the town, which has a high reliance on cars. In turn, the scheme aims to improve air quality and road safety, while also enabling new development opportunities.

The Levelling Up funding was approved in January 2023. Construction of phase one began in 2024, comprising of segregatedm and shared use pathways running along the B1331, through Hazelmere Avenue and along the pathway past Meadowdale Primary.

Construction on phase 2 commenced on site in May 2025, and saw the creation of a new crossing across Glebe Road and shared-use pathways along Schalksmuhle Road to Gallagher Park via Hassop Way.