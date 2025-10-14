Ashington in the running for 'World Cup of Stations' accolade

Passengers are being asked to vote for the railway station which has had the biggest positive impact on their lives.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train operating companies, is running its annual World Cup of Stations competition.

They have drawn up a 20-strong shortlist for the title of most life changing station, including Ashington which opened last December when passenger services began running on the Northumberland Line for the first time in 60 years.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of RDG, said the competition shines a light on the stories behind the stations.

A Northumberland Line service in Ashington. Picture: Northern

Kerry Peters, director of stations at Northern, which manages Ashington, said: “We’re delighted. Ashington is opening up a range of new opportunities to the local community.”

The competition is part of this year’s Railway 200 celebration, marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.

Passengers can submit their votes on the RDG website up until 11.59pm on Friday, October 17.