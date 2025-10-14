A bus company has been urged to move a stop closer to a brand new railway station to better integrate public transport services.

A new bus stop has been built at the Newsham Station on the Northumberland Line in Blyth, but so far very few operators have chosen to utilise it on their routes.

The Arriva X8 service stops at the nearby Blagdon Driver bus stop, while the X30 to Newcastle stops at Park Farm Villas – but neither takes the short detour to the station itself.

While both stops are relatively close to the railway line, the distance can pose a problem for passengers with mobility issues.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness.

The North East Public Transport Users Group (NEPTUG) called the situation ‘frustrating’.

Chairman Alistair Ford said: “That is the problem with the bus system we have.

“Nobody has control but the bus companies, and they do what is in their interests, not what is in people’s interest – or the planet. This doesn’t provide an integrated transport system for people who want it.

“It’s just a barrier for people who don’t have cars. A lot of the decisions that are made assume that everyone is coming by car – this is a railway, clearly the best thing to do is make sure people can reach it by public transport.”

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has made the creation of an integrated public transport system one of the central planks of her administration. She also plans to take the buses into public ownership.

Arriva claim that moving the bus stops would not offer significant benefits for passengers.

A spokesman for Arriva North East said: “Our buses already stop within a short walk of Newsham Station on both sides of the line, so passengers can easily connect with train services.

“The new stop in the eastern car park was mainly designed for rail replacement use, so it’s not part of our regular routes. Diverting buses across the bridge and into the car park would add time to existing journeys without offering much extra benefit.

“The current stop locations strike the right balance between convenience for rail users and keeping services running efficiently.”

But Ms McGuinness said the situation was “madness” and committed to working with the bus companies to ensure the railway is accessible to all.

She said: “This is madness – buses absolutely should be stopping at Northumberland Line stations including Newsham, so local people can get from A to B without any unnecessary hassle.

“We are investing millions in the Northumberland Line and I’m pleased to see thousands of passengers are using the new rail service. We need to ensure local bus services connect with the line as much as possible.

“I have been clear that I want buses to be brought back into public control so in the future, we can ensure the system works better for passengers.”