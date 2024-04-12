Arriva to reduce frequency on some bus routes in Northumberland after 'service reliability' issues
and live on Freeview channel 276
Weekday service on the 35, X21, and X22 routes will be reduced from a 20 minute frequency to a 30 minute frequency from Monday, April 15.
The changes on the routes apply Monday to Friday. The timetables for Saturday and Sunday have not been changed.
An Arriva spokesperson said: “We are making these changes following recent issues with service reliability, driven by a temporary shortage of available driving staff.
“We are working hard to resolve this and we have a number of new drivers currently in training with more ready to start, but for the short term we do need to reduce frequency of the services to ensure that we can continue to offer a reliable service for the entire network we operate within the area.
“This is a temporary change and as soon as we’re able to, we will reinstate the normal frequencies on each of these services.”
The 35 route runs between Newbiggin and Morpeth via Ashington. The X21 and X22 run between Newcastle and Ashington via Bedlington, with the X21 route extended to Newbiggin.
Between the X21 and X22, services between Ashington bus station and Newcastle previously departed at 10 minute intervals but will now leave every 15 minutes.
Kim Scott, from North Seaton, relies on these bus services to get to work, and has been frustrated by delays and cancellations on the routes.
A few weeks ago she waited an hour and 40 minutes for a bus, meaning she was late for her job working with disabled adults.
She said: “It had a huge impact because staff were waiting for me to turn up for them to then go home.”
Kim, 52, does not believe the changes will have much impact. She added: “They have just changed the route in January to see if that would help. It has probably made it worse to be honest.
“They are just not turning up at all, never mind late.”
Councillor Liz Simpson, who represents Newbiggin Central and East ward, said: “I know it is causing huge problems for people getting to work, hospitals, going to the doctors.
“With [Arriva] having a shortage of drivers, I do not know what they are going to do.”